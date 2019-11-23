Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 billion: WSJ

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
