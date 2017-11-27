Breaking News
Novastep adds airlockGO® to its cleanSTART® Delivery Platform

Orangeburg, NY, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novastep, Inc., and its affiliates (“Novastep” or the “Company”), a global medical technologies company specializing in the foot and ankle, has announced an expansion of their cleanSTART® Delivery Platform with the launch of their airlockGO® product line.

The airlockGO® system combines Novastep’s UDI-compliant sterile packed, single-use instruments kits and implants into a ready-to-use holder. Each airlockGO® box is designed to address a given pathology of the foot and ankle by assembling all-inclusive, self-contained procedure-specific configurations of implants and instruments into a single container. It eliminates the hassle of onsite sterilization. A single airlockGO®  box replaces the need for sterilization trays which undergo costly, timely and sometimes inexact sterilization cycles.

 “AirlockGO benefits all parties involved because each unit has everything you need for a given surgery in a single container that is about the size of a shoe box.”  said Vadim Gurevich, President and CEO of Novastep Inc., adding that “The entire premise behind AirlockGO is to enhance OR efficiency, reduce costs and improve inventory management.”

Operating room efficiency and cost reduction are prime areas of focus for Novastep. The company works directly with hospitals and surgery centers to reduce healthcare costs and improve process flows.  Novastep’s cleanSTART® deployment technology and airlockGO® product offerings allow a systematized, logistics platform that substantially reduces inventory and sterile field volumes, while minimizing lost or damaged instrument delays and lifecycle expenses.

Mark Prissel, DPM at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center of Columbus, OH, emphasized that “airlockGO is designed to benefit the patient, surgeon, and facility providing a streamlined case-specific approach to high quality single use instruments and implant technology for foot and ankle surgery, while remaining cost conscious.”  Prissel further explained that “The result is the same outstanding experience I am accustomed to with the traditional Airlock platform, but with improved efficiency.”

About Novastep
Novastep is a global medical device company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of advanced technologies that treat conditions affecting the foot and ankle. The Company is focused on optimizing clinical efficiencies, inventory management and healthcare economics by transforming the way foot and ankle products are deployed and utilized in the surgical environment. Novastep has allied itself with a strategic network of key international opinion leaders to deliver breakthrough technologies, innovative services and compelling medical education programs to the foot and ankle community. Novastep’s portfolio, services and distribution platforms are uniquely positioned to address foot and ankle trauma, deformity corrections and Charcot fracture management.

For further information concerning this announcement and/or Novastep, Inc., send all inquiries to [email protected] or call 877.287.0795.

