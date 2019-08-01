Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2019

Gaithersburg, Md., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: August 7, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International) Passcode: 3193866 Webcast: www.novavax.com, “Investors”/ “Events”

Conference call and webcast replay:

Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, August 7, 2019 until

7:30 p.m. ET May 9, 2019 Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) Passcode: 3193866 Webcast: www.novavax.com, “Investors”/ “Events”, until November 7, 2019

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com

