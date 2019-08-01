Breaking News
Home / Top News / Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2019

Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Gaithersburg, Md., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:   August 7, 2019
Time:   4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number:   (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode:    3193866
Webcast:   www.novavax.com, “Investors”/ “Events”

Conference call and webcast replay:

Dates:   Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, August 7, 2019 until
7:30 p.m. ET May 9, 2019
Dial-in number:   (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode:   3193866
Webcast:   www.novavax.com, “Investors”/ “Events”, until November 7, 2019

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Erika Trahan
Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations
[email protected]
240-268-2022

Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
[email protected]
443-213-0506

Media
Amy Speak
[email protected]
617-420-2461

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.