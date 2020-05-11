Novavax to Present COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Progress in World Vaccine Congress Webinar Series

Breaking News
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Gregory Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, will present progress of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ coronavirus vaccine candidate, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 as part of the World Vaccine Congress’ COVID-19 webinar series. Dr. Glenn joins a distinguished group of global public health, epidemiology, regulatory and industry leaders in sharing expertise and information related to the SARS-Cov-2 virus, as well as ongoing efforts to develop vaccines to address the global health pandemic.

Dr. Glenn’s presentation will be followed by a live Q&A discussion. Webinar details are as follows:

Topic:                          Recombinant Nanoparticle COVID-19 Vaccine: Platform Technology for Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID)
Date and Time:           Wednesday, May 13, 11:00 a.m. ET
Moderator:                  Philip Krause, M.D., Deputy Director, OVRR, CBER, FDA

The webinar is free to attend. To register, please click here.

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated efficient binding with receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. A Phase 1 clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373 will initiate in May 2020 with preliminary immunogenicity and safety results expected in July 2020. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has awarded an initial funding of $4 million to support Novavax’ NVX-CoV2373 efforts, with additional funding discussions ongoing.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that addresses urgent global health needs through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Erika Trahan
[email protected]
240-268-2022

Westwicke
John Woolford
[email protected]
443-213-0506

Media
Brandzone/KOGS Communication
Edna Kaplan
[email protected]
617-974-8659

