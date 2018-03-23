Novea Inc. Enters Agreement with 1World Direct, LTD

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novea Inc. has signed a Global Marketing Agreement with Hong Kong based 1World Direct Ltd. to provide direct-to-consumer marketing of the Jacana Warranty App through multiple channels and affiliate programs associated with 1WORLD DIRECT LTD. The agreement will combine sales to businesses and organizations and through business-to-business marketing to leverage the branding opportunities presented by Jacana Warranty.

Jermaine McDonald, COO of Jacana Warranty stated, “This is a significant step in expanding Novea Inc’s global exposure for sales and marketing for our patented Jacana Warranty App. The goal of the agreement is to create independent revenue channels for Novea, Inc.”

Tim Cramer, CEO of 1World Direct Ltd. added, “1World Direct LTD has access to a large database of customers through our Global Marketing Network. Millions of potential customers will be targeted through our network and we look forward to creating multiple business opportunities with Novea Inc. for the Jacana Warranty App.”

About 1World Direct, LTD.

1WORLD DIRECT LTD., a Hong Kong Corporation with headquarters in Hong Kong, (HKSAR) is a diversified holding company providing global marketing solutions in partnership with emerging technologies, effective positioning and unique global marketing strategies. 1WORLD DIRECT’s integrated marketing programs and a comprehensive understanding of the market opportunity creates viable independent revenue channels shared between strategic partners.

About Novea Inc. (www.NoveaIncUSA.com)

Novea Inc. is a financial services software company which has developed the Jacana Warranty App (www.JacanaWarranty.com) with the goal of becoming the consumer’s choice in the extended warranty market. With its cutting-edge CRM system’s fast and convenient service, Jacana Warranty puts the warranty buying power back in the hands of the consumer. Novea has established Jacana Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novea, Inc. as a captive specialty insurance carrier to offer warranties and service contracts on products ranging from electronics to appliances.

