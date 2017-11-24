Novea Inc.’s Jacana Warranty Encourages Price Comparisons for Your Black Friday Electronic Purchases

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novea Inc., the developer of the Jacana Warranty app, wishes to point out to consumers that there is a new option when it comes to the purchase of extended warranties. With the recent launch of the Jacana Warranty, gone are the days of high pressure, lack of choices and exorbitant prices for extended warranties.

Jermaine McDonald, SVP of Risk Management for Novea, Inc. stated, “The Jacana Warranty app was designed as a complete cloud-based platform, which virtually eliminates the need for asset heavy operations. The Jacana Warranty mobile app also eliminates commissions paid to brick and mortar retailers at the point of sale. We pass the savings along to the consumer. I encourage anyone who is considering purchasing an extended warranty to download the Jacana Warranty app and compare prices and options. And with service built into the app, consumers are in control of the claims process too.”

Jacana Warranty is available for both Android and Apple phone operating systems and is also available at some of the largest online retailers.

About Novea Inc.

Novea Inc. is a financial services software company which has developed the Jacana Warranty app www.JacanaWarranty.com with the goal of becoming the consumer’s choice in the extended warranty market. With its cutting-edge CRM system’s fast and convenient service, Jacana Warranty puts the warranty buying power back in the hands of the consumer. Novea has established Jacana Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novea Inc., as a captive specialty insurance carrier.

