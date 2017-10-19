Novel Preclinical Research Tools Provide Humanized Immune Response to Advance Immunotherapeutic Development, Live Webinar Hosted by Crown Bioscience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces a live webinar to be presented by Dr. Michelle Mack, Director of Global Scientific Engagement, entitled “Beyond Syngeneics – Novel Tools for Addressing Human Specificity in Immuno-Oncology.”

Checkpoint inhibitors like anti-PD-1, anti-PD-L1, and anti-CTLA-4 have revolutionized cancer treatment and have recently gained approval in several cancer types. Despite their potential, immunotherapies face significant development challenges due to the specificity and complexity of the human immune system upon which they act. Crown Bioscience has generated innovative research models to address these obstacles early during preclinical drug development.

This webinar will introduce novel tools for investigating human immune response in immunocompetent systems. This platform includes models that express humanized immune checkpoint inhibitors and ligands created via CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing. The validation of the platform will be detailed to demonstrate its reliability and utility to inform immuno-oncology efficacy studies.

“Crown Biosciences recognizes the importance of providing innovative tools for the evaluation of new therapies, especially in complex applications like immuno-oncology,” said Laurie Heilmann, Chief Business Officer at Crown Bioscience. “By attending this webinar, researchers will learn how to use our unique platform to transform their preclinical immunotherapeutic programs.”

Join Dr. Mack on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 am EDT for an informative session. For details or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Are You Choosing the Right Model? A Guide to Selecting Your Next Immuno-Oncology Model.

About Dr. Michelle Mack

Michelle Mack, Director of Scientific Engagement at Crown Bioscience brings 15 years of previous Oncology R & D experience from Pfizer Inc., where she was a Senior Scientist in the Oncology Research Unit and served as a research project leader on oncology therapeutic programs. At Pfizer, she led cross-functional teams exploring approaches that included: small-molecule inhibitors, antibody drug conjugates and nanoparticle based therapeutics. Michelle’s scientific expertise spans the preclinical and translational space for multiple solid and hematological tumor indications. Throughout her professional career, Michelle has worked in Oncology, Immunology and Immuno-Oncology therapeutic areas. She has several high-impact peer-reviewed publications and has led discussions at multiple scientific conferences.

