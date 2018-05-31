Novoheart Becomes Member of International Consortium Advancing Cardiac Safety in Drug Development

Participation positions the Company to help define future industry and regulatory standards for effective cardiotoxicity screening of all newly developed drugs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novoheart (“Novoheart” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NVH) (FWB:3NH), a global stem cell biotechnology company, announced today that it has become a member of the Cardiac Safety Technical Committee of the Health and Environmental Sciences Institute (HESI), an industry-led, international consortium including major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that aims to advance innovative approaches for early detection, prediction, and elimination of cardiac risk in drug development.

HESI engages stakeholders from industry, academia, government and NGOs to advance the understanding of scientific issues related to human health, toxicology, and risk assessment. Recognizing the limitations of traditional cardiac safety assays in animal or simple cellular models, a major factor contributing to the high failure rates in drug development, HESI has partnered with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and global regulatory bodies on the Comprehensive In Vitro Proarrhythmia Assay (CiPA) initiative, focusing on developing new and superior preclinical cardiac safety predictive paradigms.

Leveraging its established expertise in cardiac toxicity testing with its unique MyHeartTM Platform of bioengineered human heart tissues (including the world’s first “human heart-in-a-jar”), Novoheart’s membership on the Cardiac Safety Committee and active participation in related Working Groups positions the Company to help define future industry and regulatory standards for effective cardiotoxicity screening of all newly developed drugs.

“HESI’s mission aligns well with Novoheart’s core strengths and expertise.” said Ronald Li, Novoheart CEO. “We are delighted to serve on the Cardiac Safety Committee and contribute to this industry-wide, global initiative of delivering safer drugs to the market.”

For more information on HESI, visit www.hesiglobal.org. For more information on the CiPA initiative, visit cipaproject.org.

About Novoheart:

Novoheart is a global stem cell biotechnology company pioneering an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. It is the first company in the world to have engineered miniature living human heart pumps that can revolutionize drug discovery, helping to save time and money for developing new therapeutics. Also known as ‘human heart-in-a-jar’, Novoheart’s bio-artificial human heart constructs are created using state-of-the-art and proprietary stem cell and bioengineering approaches and are utilized by drug developers for accurate preclinical testing as to the effectiveness and safety of new drugs, maximizing the successes in drug discovery whilst minimizing costs and harm caused to patients.

