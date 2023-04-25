Novolyze’s predictive and machine-learning powered EMP helps food manufacturers maintain the highest levels of food safety and quality

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novolyze , a leader in food safety solutions and quality digitization technology, today announced it has released advanced predictive data modeling and analytics enhanced by AI and machine learning (ML) for their Sanitation Complete and Environmental Monitoring Platform (EMP). This will enable Novolyze’s technology to automatically generate trend charts and digital “heat” maps using historical and real time data from multiple data inputs. These new features will enrich existing reporting capabilities, and provide a visually intuitive and comprehensive view for identifying high risk areas, outbreak forecasting and prediction of where and when pathogens such as Listeria or Salmonella may present during certain process times and seasons.

Digitalization of the EMP and Sanitation programs are crucial for food and beverage manufacturers to reduce paper and provide real time data to maintain food safety and quality, especially for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. RTE foods are those that do not require any further cooking or processing before consumption, and as such, they are at higher risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens.

Novolyze’s EMP and Sanitation Complete platform has always been a critical tool for ensuring food safety and compliance. With the new release, the Novolyze platform is even more robust, providing manufacturers with real-time predictive analytics that enable them to stay one step ahead of potential foodborne illness outbreaks.

“We are committed to providing the latest technology and solutions to help the food industry reduce risk and maintain the highest levels of food safety,” said Novolyze CEO Karim-Franck Khinouche. “With this latest release, our EMP and Sanitation Complete platform is more powerful than ever and delivers greater value to the food & beverage industry. We are excited to continue helping our customers keep their food safe.”

The use of predictive insight in EMP and sanitation can help food and beverage manufacturers identify potential areas of contamination before they present problems. By digitalizing the collection and analysis of data on environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, and sanitation practices, the solution develops models to predict where and when potential contamination events may occur. This enables manufacturers to take proactive measures to prevent contamination, rather than waiting for a problem to arise and then reacting to it.

For example, when manufacturers are alerted through the platform to specific areas in the facility presenting a higher risk of contamination, they can proactively take steps to increase sanitation measures in that area or adjust the production process reducing the risk of contamination. By doing so, they can prevent potential food safety issues and ensure that the RTE foods they produce are safe for consumption. Novolyze’s EMP solution supports these efforts.

Additionally, the use of predictive modeling also helps improve product quality. By real time and predictive monitoring of data on environmental conditions, manufacturers can identify and address issues that potentially affect the quality of the product, such as changes in temperature or humidity. This helps ensure consistent product quality to meet the expectations of consumers.

“Novolyze’s EMP solution is particularly relevant in the current climate, with foodborne illness outbreaks becoming far too common,” added Khinouche. “By utilizing the latest technology, including predictive analytics and machine learning, Novolyze’s EMP solution is helping to cut down on food safety and quality control issues, enabling manufacturers to maintain the highest levels of food safety and ensuring that consumers can trust the foods they eat.”

Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world’s largest food production companies to reduce over processing and increase efficiencies by digitizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation control, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company’s carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.novolyze.com.

