New PEM® CastSert™ Threaded Inserts Available at DB Roberts Ideal for datacom/telecom, white goods, automotive, and consumer electronics.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DB Roberts announces that new PEM® CastSert™ threaded inserts for castings and soft metals are in stock and available for purchase.

DB Roberts, the largest distributor of PEM® fasteners worldwide, recently expanded its fastener product portfolio with the PEM® CastSert™ product. CastSert™ inserts are an excellent option for any application that requires castings with threads; ideal for datacom/telecom, white goods, automotive, and consumer electronics. This new technology increases the speed of installation by 80% compared to other methods.

PEM® Stainless Steel CastSert™ inserts provide strong, durable metal threads in soft metals and die-cast alloys HRB 70/HB 125 or less. Extensively tested, PEM® CastSert™ inserts will not back out over time from repeated assembly/disassembly of the joint.

Switch from a complex, costly multi-step installation process to a simple, cost-saving press-in installation. DB Roberts has a network of strategically placed distribution centers with inventory on hand. Learn more and request a quote today by clicking HERE.

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware, and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

Attachment

New PEM® CastSert™ Threaded Inserts Available at DB Roberts

CONTACT: Laura Murphy DB Roberts lmurphy@dbroberts.com