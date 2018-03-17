SEOUL/BEIJING (Reuters) – A senior North Korean diplomat left for Finland on Sunday for talks with former U.S. and South Korean officials, Yonhap News Agency reported, amid a series of diplomatic encounters ahead of a possible U.S.-North Korean summit.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Maduro challenger shakes up Venezuela’s presidential vote - March 18, 2018
- Now North Korean diplomat heads to Finland amid new diplomatic flurry - March 17, 2018
- Trump critics attack firing of FBI’s McCabe as political move - March 17, 2018