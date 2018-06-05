Now open for entries: the 2018 Bynder x OnBrand Video Awards

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bynder, the global leader in digital file management, is launching the second edition of the popular OnBrand Video Awards—a competition recognizing companies making incredible branded video content.

Brands are invited to demonstrate their best storytelling and videography skills for the chance to win tickets to OnBrand’18—Europe’s leading branding conference—in Amsterdam, and a €2000 gift card for travel and accommodation.

The 2017 winner Feed Me Light is a London-based animation studio and production company. Their submission ‘A Husky Story’ was chosen for its excellent narrative, creative execution and high-quality production.

“We never dreamt that last year’s edition would turn out to be such a huge success,” says Nicolas Deskos, the organizer of OnBrand. “The sheer volume and quality of applications made it tricky, but in a good way, to choose an overall winner. We’re excited to see what 2018 has in store for us, and hope that this year’s jury will also struggle to pick the best video… a tough competition is a good competition!”

The winner will be selected by an expert panel of judges. Submissions may be a standalone brand video, content used in a 360° marketing campaign, or a fresh project that’s in the works. The overall winner will be announced on September 10 and awarded at the OnBrand’18 conference in October.

“The amount of online content is increasing exponentially, making the success of branded video content key to securing audiences’ attention online,” says Jennifer Harvey, VP of Branding and Communications at Bynder. “We want to celebrate the companies creating great quality videos, once again showcasing how branded content can help in strengthening brand voices globally.”

OnBrand’18 will be held on October 11 at SugarCity Events in Amsterdam. Headlining the event will be executives from top brands such as National Geographic, Amazon Alexa, TOMS, Drift, Hyper Island, and Sylvain Labs.

For more information on how to enter the 2018 Bynder x OnBrand Video Awards, click here.

