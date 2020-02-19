Breaking News
Home / Top News / NowSecure Announces World’s First Mobile IAST Technology

NowSecure Announces World’s First Mobile IAST Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Interactive Security Testing (IAST) Instrumentation Enables Deepest Test Coverage

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowSecure, the leading mobile app security and privacy software company, announced today that it has launched the world’s first Interactive Security Testing (IAST) purpose-built for mobile apps. With this innovative new feature, NowSecure provides its customers with better and deeper visibility into mobile app risks, security vulnerabilities, privacy issues and compliance gaps, empowering them to stay secure in an accelerating mobile threat landscape.

IAST is the technique of instrumenting an application from the “inside-out” to collect security testing telemetry as the mobile application runs. It was first developed for the web in 2015 and NowSecure is the first company to apply IAST to mobile. By inserting instrumentation inside a mobile app and capturing data in real-time, companies can easily identify more security risks and address them faster in Agile and DevOps processes.

“NowSecure understands that customers want comprehensive security and privacy testing solutions that are easy use,” said Alan Snyder, CEO of NowSecure. “We have always been market leaders in mobile app security and will continue to deliver innovation and value to our customers.” 

There are 4.5 million apps in the Apple AppStore™ and Google Play™ and an estimated 25 million private internally developed mobile apps used by businesses and agencies. In 2019, there were 204 billion worldwide app downloads. The ComScore Global State of Mobile Report shows that 63 percent of all digital time is now spent on mobile apps.

As the use of mobile apps has exploded, so have mobile app security vulnerabilities and privacy issues. It’s now more important than ever that companies are proactive about preventing mobile app breaches and reducing risks. The NowSecure IAST capability provides deeper inspection into mobile app risks, security vulnerabilities and compliance gaps, with near zero false positives. It enables app owners and users to properly test mobile apps to protect their data, employees, customers, and users.

The NowSecure Platform uniquely combines Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and IAST to create a comprehensive approach that delivers the most robust, fully automated security and privacy analysis available. DAST provides instrumentation hooks at the kernel level in the mobile OS on device to drive external attack scenarios and analyze app interactions with the device OS, network and backend APIs from the “outside-in.”

IAST injects instrumentation code into the mobile binary to hook key app APIs to inspect mobile app, data and control flows from the “inside-out” as dynamic analysis runs. With SAST, the instrumentation tests mobile app binaries built in any language/framework/tool while covering the entire app, including proprietary written code, 3rd party libraries, frameworks, configuration and permissions.

“We think of it like a race car,” said Snyder. “If SAST is walking around and looking at the car and DAST is driving the car around the track to feel how it handles, then IAST is using sensors to collect data on how the car is actually performing under the hood. Like instrumentation in a modern race car, our IAST innovations deliver a plethora of security, privacy and data telemetry that enables much better understanding of mobile app performance and risk.”

NowSecure provides the best of all three worlds – SAST/DAST/IAST – and is the only vendor to deliver IAST for testing mobile apps. This IAST innovation comes from the NowSecure world-renowned expert security research team, including the creators or FRIDA and RADARE advanced open source security testing tools. NowSecure has twice been named a Market Leader by IDC in the MAST MarketScape.

For more information, please visit:
https://www.nowsecure.com/blog/2020/02/19/nowsecure-introduces-the-worlds-first-mobile-iast-solution/

About NowSecure
NowSecure is the mobile app security and privacy software company trusted by hundreds of the world’s most demanding organizations and most advanced security teams. From mobile-powered Digital Transformation to mobile-first innovators, NowSecure protects millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IOT, retail, hospitality, energy and government sectors. Only NowSecure delivers fully automated mobile app security and privacy testing software and services with speed, accuracy, and efficiency for enterprise-wide risk management, Agile and DevOps programs. Through automated continuous SAST/DAST/IAST on real Android and iOS devices, NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps, and privacy risks. From enterprise mobile risk assessments to mobile GDPR compliance to continuous security testing in the DevSecOps toolchain to expert mobile app penetration testing, NowSecure ensures confidence that you are protecting your mobile app users, customers and employees. NowSecure is positioned as the worldwide leader in two 2019 IDC MarketScapes for Mobile Application Security Testing. www.nowsecure.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Tony Keller
OutVox for NowSecure
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.