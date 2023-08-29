Performance Marketing Leader Meets Growing Brand Demand for Hispanic Marketing Solutions in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, is expanding its Hispanic marketing solutions in the U.S. with the implementation of its new multicultural marketing approach. The expanded tactics bring together a team of diverse experts to addresses the growing demand with a full suite of omnichannel solutions spanning all forms of paid media, earned media, and performance creative to reach Hispanic audiences.

Led by Javier Hidalgo, Managing Director of the LATAM division, the expansion is a natural next step for the agency that has already successfully launched multicultural marketing solutions on behalf of its American and Latin American clients targeting Hispanic consumers in the U.S.

The team behind this has already proven its importance with two recent successful campaigns for Sony Music Latin promoting new music for Rauw Alejandro and Chayanne to highly relevant U.S. designated market areas. NP Digital has also led Hispanic-focused SEO and content campaigns for the agency’s current enterprise clients.

“It’s exciting to finally announce the expansion of our multicultural marketing offering. We understand the large buying power of Hispanics in the U.S. and the great demand our clients have for reaching those consumers,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We’ve recruited a talented group of marketers who are already driving results and look forward to creating a larger impact for the brands we work with.”

The U.S. Hispanic market continues to grow as currently 20% of US residents are Hispanic and 75% of those are digital buyers. This group of more than 60 million people requires a custom media approach considering varying interests and behaviors and differing countries of origin. With the agency’s long-standing performance marketing expertise and best practices, the introduction of additional in-market specialists who have a deep understanding of the Hispanic audiences’ needs is helping to build out NP Digital’s solutions further.

“I’m ecstatic to introduce everyone to this multicultural extension of NP Digital. I’ve been working on projects targeting the Hispanic market for NPD clients from the start so naturally, this was our next move,” said Javier Hidalgo, Managing Director LATAM of NP Digital. “The growing demand and interest of Hispanics in the U.S. is huge and together with my team, I look forward to tackling this select audience using our expertise and cultural ties.”

This multicultural approach bolsters the agency’s capabilities in Latin America, which now includes offices in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Brazil.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 17 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com

Kimberly Deese

Associate Director

Digital PR

kdeese@npdigital.com