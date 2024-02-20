The National Rifle Association remains unwavering in its mission to defend law-abiding Americans’ Second Amendment rights amid a civil corruption lawsuit in New York and repeated attacks from liberal politicians, the group’s president and interim CEO told Fox News Digital.
“We’re gonna be as active, if not more active, than we’ve ever been. We’ve always been a grassroots organization,” interim NRA CEO and Executive Vice President Andrew Arulanandam told F
