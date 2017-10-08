NRA opposes outright U.S. ban on bump stocks used by Las Vegas killer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The powerful U.S. gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, said on Sunday it would oppose an outright ban on bump-stock devices that the killer in the Las Vegas massacre of 58 people used to turn rifles into automatic weapons and strafe a crowd with bursts of sustained gunfire.
