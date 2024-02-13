FIRST ON FOX – The National Rifle Association (NRA) gave their full endorsement to “fervent patriot” Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in his bid to expand his meteoric political rise and become governor of the Tar Heel State, Fox News Digital has learned.
“It is with immense pride and unwavering support that I, on behalf of the National Rifle Association members across North Carolina, extend to you the NRA-PVF’s highest accolade
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunt him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 13, 2024
- California Dem Katie Porter says age limits ‘for all elected officials’ should be discussed at Senate debate - February 13, 2024
- Senate’s $95 billion foreign aid bill heads for House Republican buzz saw - February 13, 2024