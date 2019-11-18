Breaking News
NRC Health CEO Mike Hays Awards Annual Scholarship To UNL Students

NRC Health awards UNL Sales Center Scholarships to successful business students

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NRC Health is pleased to announce Jenna Zeleny, Allison Weber, Kayleen Mourey, Alex Hoffman, Hannah Krajicek, and Ryan Kalkwarf as recipients of the 2019 Mike Hays Sales Center Scholarship. In partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the annual scholarship rewards the top performing students in the UNL College of Business Center for Sales Excellence certificate program. Each recipient received $4,400 to be applied toward their tuition and fees during the 2019 – 2020 school year. The scholarship program began in 2018.

NRC Health actively pursues students from surrounding colleges to join the organization as interns and full time associates. For more information on internship and career opportunities, contact [email protected]

About NRC Health 
For 37 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. 

For more information, write to [email protected], or visit www.nrchealth.com

Contact:
Jennifer Lyle
Public Relations for NRC Health
[email protected]

