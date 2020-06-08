Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NREL, CCHRC Combine Forces to Increase Impact, Research in Arctic Region

NREL, CCHRC Combine Forces to Increase Impact, Research in Arctic Region

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Collaboration Adds 20+ Years of Experience to NREL’s Portfolio, Opens Extreme Climate Opportunities

NREL expands collaboration with Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Fairbanks, Alaska.

NREL expands collaboration with Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Golden, CO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has taken a big step toward growing its mission space and impact through an expanded collaboration with Alaska’s Cold Climate Housing Research Center (CCHRC).

Based in Fairbanks, Alaska, where temperatures swing throughout the year from minus 50 degrees to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, CCHRC has 20 years of experience designing energy efficient, healthy, culturally appropriate homes in some of the harshest conditions on Earth. Through the collaboration, the CCHRC staff will become NREL employees, creating new opportunities to access extreme climates and leverage CCHRC’s extensive research. NREL and CCHRC share complementary research capabilities, including whole-building energy use, building energy system integration, health and indoor air quality, as well as energy technology design and deployment in extreme and rural environments.

NREL expects demand for this type of research to grow in the coming years, and this collaboration will keep NREL’s research agenda on the forefront of energy science and expand DOE’s return on investment.

NREL’s 10-year strategy includes a focus on Integrated Energy Pathways, an expanding research area that guides solutions to enable the efficient and reliable operation of our future energy system. The Arctic environment, with its high cost of energy in remote communities and challenging climates, provides a strategic platform for NREL’s research into renewable power, sustainable transportation, energy efficiency, and energy systems integration.

“Alliances such as this allow NREL to accomplish more by combining our strengths than what would have been achieved separately and will help to further our work with existing partners as well as increase impact for the Department of Energy,” said NREL Director Dr. Martin Keller.

Like NREL, CCHRC operates as a “living laboratory,” with a campus that includes their LEED Platinum-certified Research and Testing Facility. CCHRC brings world-class Arctic experts and the success of more than 35 collaborations across government, academia, and industry that span the circumpolar Arctic. CCHRC’s mission of “promoting and advancing the development of healthy, durable, and sustainable shelter for Alaskans and other Circumpolar people” is complementary to NREL’s research priorities.

Beyond obvious opportunities in the building-design space, many other NREL research programs stand to benefit from this new collaboration. NREL’s expertise in analysis and decision science can help address challenges associated with remote supply chains and improve the life-cycle performance and affordability of buildings.

Efforts toward DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems initiative also amplify the collaboration.

“The expanded collaboration between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the Cold Climate Housing Research Center will allow us to test the resiliency and reliability of energy efficient and renewable energy technologies in extreme weather conditions,” said Daniel R. Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “These enhanced capabilities will allow us to bring scalable, sustainable, and affordable energy solutions to communities in Alaska and the circumpolar region and across the United States.”

While the collaboration adds decades of extreme-climate experience and established circumpolar relationships to NREL’s portfolio, it is not NREL’s first foray into Alaska. NREL is already engaged with several activities and partners extensively across the state. Researchers from NREL have been providing technical assistance to Alaska Native villages and corporations through DOE’s Office of Indian Energy. NREL’s other efforts in the region include work on remote microgrid design and high-renewable contribution grids through the Grid Modernization Laboratory Consortium and Alaska Microgrid Program, as well as support of the Alaska Energy Authority, Solarize Alaska, and Launch Alaska’s Energy-Water-Food-Transportation Innovation incubator.

This collaboration provides a boost to these and other regional initiatives in which NREL participates by placing boots on the ground in the region. Alaska-based staff can strengthen relationships in the region, expand networks, and more quickly identify and respond to emerging research needs.

Visit the CCHRC website to learn more about their innovative buildings design and research.

Learn more about NREL’s buildings research program.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy’s primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by The Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

Attachment

  • real homes EN3PDKgWoAYtBXZ 
CONTACT: David Glickson
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)
303-275-4097
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.