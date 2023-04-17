Space Symposium NRL at Booth #625

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will display its latest technologies helping build our nations’ space operability at the 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 17-20.

Dr. Steven Meier, director NRL’s Naval Center for Space Technology (NCST) will give remarks on space logistics, in-space power beaming, and space applications for artificial intelligence applications April 19.

Fireside Chat: Strategic and Technological Competitiveness

Speakers:

Dr. Steven Meier, Director, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Naval Center for Space Technology

Dr. Andy Williams, Deputy Technology Executive Officer for Space, Air Force Research Laboratory

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

3:45 pm-4:10 pm

Symposium Program

Location: The Broadmoor, International Center

NRL technologies on display in booth #625:

CCOR – CCOR is a space borne solar imaging sensor that continuously searches for massive, large scale, and fast moving concentrations of Earth-directed solar plasma. Analysis of CCOR image plasma concentration content is used predict geomagnetic storm severity and onset times.

OCEAN – Orbit/Covariance Estimation and ANalysis (OCEAN) is a state-of-the-art orbit determination, ephemeris propagation, and timing calibration software suite. OCEAN applies high fidelity models and advanced estimation techniques to provide precise and accurate satellite ephemeris, orbit predictions, and covariance products throughout the mission lifetime.

LARADO – Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation, and it’s a space-with based design concept for using satellite and laser technology to detect orbital debris in sizes that currently are not detectable from the ground.

Satellite Servicing Technologies- Robotic servicing promises to bring in a new era of increasingly resilient on-orbit operations by providing the ability to finely inspect, reposition, repair, and upgrade existing spacecraft. NRL has developed safe autonomous robotics controls and has focused development on understanding the interactions between all of the unique elements that must work together to make satellite servicing a reality.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.

