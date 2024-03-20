FIRST ON FOX: The National Republican Senatorial Committee and Chairman Steve Daines, R-Mont., filed an amicus brief on Tuesday in support of former President Donald Trump’s presidential immunity appeal to the Supreme Court in the federal election interference case against him.
Trump’s attorneys in the federal case filed a brief on Tuesday on the matter, detailing the legal argument they plan to pursue during oral arguments before the court on April 25.
