NRT Acquires OfferCraft, Award-Winning Provider of Artificial Intelligence, Gamification and Digital Content Solutions

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NRT Technology Corp. (“NRT”), a leading provider of digital commerce experiences in gaming and financial services, announced that it has acquired the assets of privately held OfferCraft, a software company that uses artificial intelligence and gamification to drive loyalty, engagement and revenue. Terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

The deal will allow NRT to integrate OfferCraft’s patent-pending solutions into its existing kiosk, mobile, table games and cashless payment product lines, while also expanding into entirely new areas across nearly every digital channel.

OfferCraft’s artificial intelligence software allows offers, coupons and rewards to be distributed digitally across email, SMS, websites, social media, kiosks, the Point of Sale, signage, and more. Unlike traditional marketing content, these incentives can change themselves into something different if they’re initially ignored.

For example, if a customer receives a 30% discount but doesn’t use it, that incentive will evolve into something different and can automatically send a text message, email or push notification to the patron with the new alternative. Customers can redeem their personalized offer directly at a kiosk, a POS terminal, or another system using a unique code on their phone, similar to using your phone to check in for a flight. Everything is tracked, A/B-tested and optimized in real time to continually increase conversion rates, while slashing printing costs and fraud.

OfferCraft’s gamification platform builds on its AI tools to enable a wide range of marketing and HR content to be presented in the form of fun, exciting games that are more likely to be clicked, remembered and redeemed — further increasing profitability.

John Dominelli, Founder and CEO of NRT, said: “The OfferCraft platform is already being used by customers in the US, Canada, South America, Africa, and Australia. Adding these fun, digital experiences to almost any kind of marketing generates higher engagement and stronger bottom line results. We believe our partners are going to be blown away once they see this technology in action.”

The acquisition of OfferCraft’s assets follows NRT’s recent acquisitions of eMarker and VisuaLimits, its strategic investment in Gaming Analytics, and its pending merger with Sightline Payments (“Sightline”). Following receipt of all required gaming approvals, NRT and Sightline will combine to become NRT Sightline.

“OfferCraft is not only an impressive platform, there is a clear synergy in the culture and product vision between the leadership of the two companies,” said Kirk Sanford, Sightline’s Founder and CEO. “Casinos are racing to keep up with the digital economy, and this transaction will allow us to incorporate gamification and artificial intelligence into the Play+ cashless gaming experience that allows patrons to pay for their play without cash, the cutting-edge mobile applications we’re delivering with market leader Kony, and our Habit Analytics platform that uncovers powerful insights about player behavior.”

The entire OfferCraft team will immediately become part of NRT, and will form NRT’s new Interactive division. Aron Ezra, CEO of OfferCraft, will take on the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer at NRT, where he will oversee the OfferCraft product, the NRT mobile app platform strategy, and several soon-to-be-announced initiatives that will advance the company’s mission to connect the guest experience.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited about joining the NRT family,” said Ezra. “We have grown exponentially in the past several years, and we wanted to align ourselves with a forward-thinking group that genuinely cares about its customers. We found that with NRT — joining forces means we’ll be able to innovate faster than ever before to deliver groundbreaking innovations that our clients will love.”

On closing of the pending merger, NRT Sightline will be the global leader in the design and development of enterprise platforms for the gaming industry. Every year NRT and Sightline enable more than 1 billion physical and digital commerce experiences at over 600 casino properties worldwide. By seamlessly combining technological innovation with strategic partnerships, our companies create the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. NRT and Sightline have been recognized with numerous industry awards, including the coveted “Most Innovative Gaming Technology Product of the Year” for our Play+™ cloud-based cashless funding platform. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, lotteries, race and sports, banking & retailers around the world. We operate across 7 countries and have corporate offices in Las Vegas, Toronto, Macau, and Singapore.

