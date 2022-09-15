Breaking News
NS1 Names Former Amplitude and ServiceNow Leader Kim Kaminski as Chief Marketing Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Tech marketing and operational leader will leverage extensive experience to build customer base and revenue during a period of global expansion

Kim Kaminski, CMO, NS1

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NS1, the leader in smart network control solutions, today announced the appointment of Kim Kaminski, a veteran marketing leader with more than 25 years of experience, as chief marketing officer (CMO). Kaminski is chartered with elevating the company’s market presence and formulating breakthrough global marketing programs for its portfolio of innovative network infrastructure solutions.

Kaminski most recently served as vice president of global marketing at Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), where she led field, partner, and digital marketing to source over 50% of the company’s pipeline. She previously led integrated campaigns and sales development teams at ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW).

“Kim’s vast knowledge and experience will be invaluable as NS1 continues to scale in this next phase of growth,” said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO of NS1. “We will lean on her expertise in marketing complex software solutions through brand building and demand creation as we continue enabling many of the largest world brands to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction.”

Kaminski is a visionary leader with a proven track record of driving marketing strategies that align with business objectives to drive revenue and customer growth on an international scale. Her arrival follows several recent high-profile hires that round out NS1’s C-suite, including Chief Revenue Officer Andy Hershey, formerly of Splunk. As CMO, she will partner with sales and product leadership to drive a cohesive go-to-market strategy, inclusive of NS1’s strategic partnerships with tech powerhouses such as Intel and AWS.

“NS1’s customers keep our society moving forward, and our mission is to provide the software and support they need to confidently meet and exceed the expectations demanded by our connected world,” Kaminski said. “This opportunity, combined with our people-centered culture and a world-class team, make this a tech marketer’s dream job.”

Learn more about the company’s vision on its blog.

About NS1
The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company’s innovative technology. NS1 delivers smart network control to optimize every digital interaction and enable customers to confidently exceed digital demand expectations. The NS1 Connect platform orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction, delivering immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award Winner, NS1 has more than 850 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80713696-7878-42a6-a4de-635c4957be90

