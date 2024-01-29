The National Security Agency has been accused of buying Americans’ internet browsing information from commercial data brokers without warrants, according to documents released by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
In a letter to Wyden, NSA director Paul Nakasone provided newly unclassified documents revealing that the agency buys Americans’ data, including information about the websites they visit and the apps they use. The letter, dated Dec. 11, was made public on Thursday.
Wyd
