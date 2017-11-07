NSAV ANNOUNCES 4 BILLION  SHARE REDUCTION

Cresco, PA., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that the Company’s 4.0 billion or 40% reduction of its authorized shares has been approved by the Company’s transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer and is now official. The management of NSAV firmly believes that this major share reduction is in the best interest of all of its shareholders and part of the Company’s commitment to enhance shareholder value.

NSAV also announced a reiteration of its statement that it is not planning or even considering a reverse split of its shares. The Company’s president continues to standby his belief that in his 22 years in the public markets, he has never seen a reverse split benefit shareholders.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, “I am truly pleased that I can finally officially confirm the long awaited 40% reduction of the NSAV authorized shares. Once again, I can assure all of our shareholders that this action will benefit them. Protecting shareholder rights is the bedrock of the new NSAV.”

NSAV’s vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

