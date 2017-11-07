NSAV ANNOUNCES 4 BILLION  SHARE REDUCTION

Breaking News
Cresco, PA., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that the Company’s 4.0 billion or 40% reduction of its authorized shares has been approved by the Company’s transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer and is now official. The management of NSAV firmly believes that this major share reduction is in the best interest of all of its shareholders and part of the Company’s commitment to enhance shareholder value.

NSAV also announced a reiteration of its statement that it is not planning or even considering a reverse split of its shares. The Company’s president continues to standby his belief that in his 22 years in the public markets, he has never seen a reverse split benefit shareholders.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, “I am truly pleased that I can finally officially confirm the long awaited 40% reduction of the NSAV authorized shares. Once again, I can assure all of our shareholders that this action will benefit them. Protecting shareholder rights is the bedrock of the new NSAV.”

NSAV’s vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

