MONSEY, N.Y., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the officers and directors of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) (“NSC”) breached their fiduciary duties under Delaware law in connection with the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2023, that spewed toxic chemicals into the surrounding communities.

On April 9, 2024, NSC agreed to a $600 million settlement that will pay class action claims within a 20-mile radius of the accident and personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius.

On May 23, 2024, the Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency announced a $310 million settlement with NSC to pay for past and future cleanup costs, enhanced rail safety, health monitoring, and other costs and penalties related to the derailment.

