NSE Academy Limited names ALPHABETA certified partner for its online courses

MUMBAI, India and CHENNAI, India, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The NSE Academy Limited (NAL) a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL), has named ALPHABETA INC as a certified partner for online education. NAL currently offers certificate programs in extensive finance subjects in collaboration with select educational and financial institutions. Starting with a certificate course in Equity Portfolio Management, ALPHABETA will grow its offerings and will progressively deploy its courses to enhance the NAL product offerings.

ALPHABETA is NAL’s choice due to the revolutionary nature of its inclusive pedagogical approach using an “active learning space” which makes the complex concepts of finance intuitively simpler for learners from diverse backgrounds who may lack the mathematics training that has traditionally been a prerequisite. The proprietary app (available on iOS, Android, Mac OS X, Windows) is targeted at graduate, undergraduate and high school students, investment managers, traders and wealth managers.

Kirthi Ramakrishnan, President of ALPHABETA, said, “The partnership with the NAL is a major validation of ALPHABETA’s revolutionary pedagogy using data visualization and exploratory learning in a mobile-first, data-intensive, next-generation app environment. We believe that we are at the forefront of a generational shift in the teaching of finance aligned with the irreversible trends of democratization of investing opportunities and investing knowledge. Even as the platform becomes part of the core curriculum in top business schools around the world, it is institutions like NAL that will truly bring financial inclusion through mass adoption by the wider population and we are proud to be part of that solution.”

Mr. Ravi Varanasi, CEO NSE Academy Limited, said, “The adoption of innovative learning methodologies has always been a priority at the NSE Academy Limited. As smart phone penetration increases, the interactive learning on mobile applications will enable imparting education on anywhere and anytime basis extending the barriers of reach and time. We are very excited to introduce this new concept with ALPHABETA, and believe that the immersive learning experience of the platform will revolutionize the learning of complex financial concepts.

