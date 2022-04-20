NSR: Developing Moon Market Propelled by 250+ Missions and $105 Billion in Revenue through Decade

Breaking News
Early Transportation of Science and Robotics Missions set to Benchmark Market Potential for Future Investment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NSR’s newly released Moon Market Analysis, 2nd Edition (MMA2) finds a developing moon market positioned to generate $105 Billion over the next decade. As demand for flexibility drives development, results from early transportation of science and robotics missions are set to benchmark market potential for future investment.

“The foundations of a future lunar economy are being laid as governments aim to put feet back on the Moon. 250+ missions are set to launch over the coming decade; however, early market challenges still remain to be overcome,” notes report co-author Hussain Bokhari. “Mission timelines continue to shift right while many needed technologies are still in development.”

Despite these delays, progress has been made in programs such as Artemis and CLPS where key contracts have been signed with private companies. Investment continues as numerous nations increase their budget towards Lunar developments.

“Long-term government investment offers not only national prestige, but also opportunity to diversify economic activities here on Earth,” states report co-author Charlotte Van Camp. “Investment and international collaborations increase, particularly for robotics, science and technological development missions, as nations eye the long-term economic prize.”

Early interest from terrestrial industries such as automobile, oil & gas, mining, construction and Energy, is directly related to the feasibility of becoming future customers for key technology development for lunar markets.

Bokhari concludes, “While NASA leads in development of the lunar Economy aiming to take humans back to surface of the Moon, other initiatives are building momentum. Early player dedication will shape future opportunity.”

About the Report

NSR’s Moon Market Analysis, 2nd Edition (MMA2) report is the industry resource on emerging and existing lunar Orbit and surface applications through the next decade. The report provides readers, detailed forecasting of Moon Market trends and developments driving sector growth, by region and mission type. With comprehensive analysis of multiple market verticals including Science and Technology, Communications, Transportation, and Crewed, MMA2 evaluates key missions, players, and verticals critical to Moon Market development.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies and OrganizationsMentioned inNSR’s MMA2

Airbus, Alpha Space Test and Research Alliance, Aquarian Space, ArianeGroup, Astrobotic Technology Inc, Australian Space Agency (ASA), Blue Canyon Technologies (Raytheon), Blue Origin, Canadensys Aerospace Corp., Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Centre national d’études spatiales (CNES), Ceres Robotics, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Chinese National Space Agency (CNSA), Cislunar Industries, Comisión Nacional de Actividades Espaciales (CONAE), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Deep Space Systems, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR), Dynetics Inc., European Space Agency (ESA), FireFly Aerospace, Fleet Space Technologies, Goonhilly Earth Station, IBM Technology Company, Icon Build, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Intuitive Machines, iSpace China, ispace Inc., Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Korean Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), KSAT, LaserLight Communications, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lonestar Lunar Development, Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA), Masten Space Systems, Maxar Technologies, MDA Space, Mission Control Space Services, Mitsubishi Electric, Momentus Space, Moon Express, Nanoracks LLC, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) Nigeria, Nokia, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Orbit Beyond, Outward Technologies, Paragon Space Development Corporation, pH Matter, Plus Ultra Space Outposts, Resilient Extra Terrestrial Habitats Institute, Rocket Lab, Romanian Space Agency, Roscosmos, Russian Space Command, Saudi Space Commission, Sierra Space Corporation, Space Applications Services NV, Spacebit, SpaceX, SSL Robotics, Surrey Satellite Ltd. (SSL), Swedish National Space Agency (SNSA), Swedish Space Corporation (SSC), Teledyne Energy Systems, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, Toyota, Turkish Space Agency (TUA), Tyvak Nano-Satellite System, UAE Space Agency, UK Space Agency, US Space Force, and Voyager Space.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors, NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a high degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

Press Contact:
Kristen Kloster-Grady
NSR Marketing Director
KKloster@NSR.com

