Breaking News
Home / Top News / NSR: HAPs Market Materializing into $2.6B Cumulative Opportunity by 2028

NSR: HAPs Market Materializing into $2.6B Cumulative Opportunity by 2028

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Despite Past Challenges, CAPEX-Heavy Airships, Pseudo-Satellites, and High-Volume Demand for Stratospheric Balloons, Drive HAPs Markets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NSR’s High Altitude Platforms, 3rd Edition report, published today, forecasts $2.6 B in cumulative revenues over the next decade for airships, balloons, and pseudo-satellite platforms. Amongst the three, the balloon market is expected to be the main driver of units and revenues. While North America and Europe lead by taking up nearly 83% of the global market opportunity with equipment revenues, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia will generate service revenues across multiple applications, particularly for communications and remote sensing.  

“There is commercial interest in bringing Internet connectivity to remote and underserved regions for the unconnected billions; alongside significant military interest from governments and defense establishments for ISR applications. Both using high altitude platforms,” states Shivaprakash Muruganandham, NSR Analyst and lead report author. “While there have been previous cycles of interest in HAPs that did not materialize on the economic side, programs are now much better equipped to reach required TRL levels,” Muruganandham added. On the other hand, despite the market for scientific research and technology testing being well established, commercial viability of HAPs for communications and remote sensing, amongst other applications, is yet to be determined.

Presently, there are more than 40 HAPs programs at various stages of development globally. These programs target a variety of different applications, in many cases designing one platform for multiple applications. These vary from communications, remote sensing and launch services to marketing and tourism. HAPs offer a complementary and, in some cases, unique value proposition, as compared to the satellite and UAS sectors. Balloons are the most mature market for HAPs, while airships and pseudo-satellites are still primarily in the preliminary stages of development. While progress is slow, interest and investments in HAPs from industry giants is indicative of a growing interest in these markets as an alternate solution across applications.

About the Report
NSR’s High Altitude Platforms, 3rd Edition (HAPS3) report expands NSR’s industry leading market research in the near-space realm. The report provides an overview of airships, balloons and pseudo-satellite markets, while providing forecasts for the number of operational units, equipment sales revenues and in-service revenues across the globe. NSR identifies the key drivers and restraints associated with the potential growth of HAPs usage and revenues. NSR further identifies key applications currently being targeted by various HAPs programs in the current market. 

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

About NSR
NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries. Contact us at [email protected] to discuss how we can assist your business.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in NSR’s HAPS3
JP Aerospace, Tao Group, Thales Alenia Space, Avealto, TIFR, JAXA, Loon, Alphabet, Facebook, Hispasat, LEO Aerospace, Airbus, AeroVironment, Softbank, Ordnance Survey, Raven Industries, U.S. DoD, HAPsMobile, NASA, ESA, CNES, Zero2Infinity, WorldView Enterprises, Aurora Flight Sciences, Stofiel Aerospace, B2Space, SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, Telkom Kenya, Space Data, Airstar Aerospace, CNIM Group, Telesat, Telefonica, AT&T, T-Mobile, AVIC, CASIC, KuangChi Science

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.