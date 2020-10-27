NSR Report: 5G to Become Catalyzer for Satcom Growth, Generating $32.5 Billion through 2029

Profound Transformative Power Across the Value Chain Enables Seamless Satcom Integration with Terrestrial Networks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NSR’s 5G via Satellite: Impacts, Demand and Revenue Potential to 2029 report, released today, forecasts deep 5G impact in the satellite ecosystem with close to 10 Million active units by 2029. Beyond the obvious use cases, like Cellular Backhaul and Trunking, a wide spectrum of applications will experience accelerated demand from 5G, including IoT, Private 5G for Corporate Networks, Mobility or even more conservative users like Gov/Mil.

“While 5G use cases generate a lot of hype, one must not underestimate the transformative power of 5G in how satellite networks are designed,” states Lluc Palerm, NSR Senior Analyst and report author. “Incorporating and standardizing technologies like SDN/NFV or Cloud, 5G Network Management System will be at the core of how future satellite networks are built, offering the scale and flexibility to optimally operate future VHTS, constellations and software defined satellites under standardized service orchestration.”

This standardized service orchestration will disrupt how the different steps of the value chain relate to each other, including mainstream Communications Service Providers. With satellite networks now being managed from a 5G core, satellite becomes seamlessly integrable with the mainstream Telco ecosystem, eliminating barriers for satellite adoption and unlocking uncountable opportunities.

Non-Terrestrial Networks were part of the definition of 5G from the beginning. In fact, the new access technology (5G NR) is modified to allow direct connectivity from mainstream devices to satellites. While performance levels might have limitations for some use cases, this is a game changer for applications like IoT and consumer devices via Satellite that now will have access to a vast addressable market counted in Billions.

NSR’s 5G via Satellite: Impacts, Demand and Revenue Potential report is the first and only report that looks into the broad and deep implications of 5G into the Satellite Communications industry. It covers 5G in its widest scope, from the transformation of the infrastructure segments, to the extensive use cases stimulated by 5G. The core of NSR’s detailed market review is rooted in the bottom-up assessment and forecast of 5G demand for each specific segment in each of the five different regions (NAM, LAM, EU, MEA, Asia) analyzed in this study. The forecast period for all market segments covers ten years running from 2019 to 2029. The report outlines the 5G opportunity broken down in 11 verticals: Cellular Backhaul, Trunking, Hybrid Distribution, Corporate Networks, Aero, Maritime, Land-Mobile, Gov & Mil, IoT, Ground Segment and Space Segment. Forecasts are also structured by frequency: MSS; FSS – X, C, Ku, Ka; GEO-HTS – C, Ku, Ka; Non-GEO HTS as relevant per each vertical. NSR forecasts Active Sites, Capacity Demand, Capacity Revenues, Shipments and CPE Revenues.

