Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NSR Report: Connected Vehicles and Broadband Drive Land Mobile Satcom in Next Decade

NSR Report: Connected Vehicles and Broadband Drive Land Mobile Satcom in Next Decade

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Connected Car to Become $1 Billion Market in 2029, as Revenues Shift from Narrowband Communications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NSR’s Land Mobile via Satellite, 8th Edition (LMvS8), released today, finds that satcom land mobile markets continue to have a strong future, with over 750,000 new in-service units coming over the next decade, across 9 distinct applications.  Many of these units will trend towards higher ARPU levels with enhanced revenue prospects, despite a near-term COVID-19 revenue dip.  Connected vehicles play a major role in long term growth, as broadband overtakes narrowband demand across all land mobile applications.

In the near-term, COVID-19 is having, and will have, a more muted impact on land mobile revenues with enterprise users, especially when compared with aeronautical and maritime mobility markets. Nonetheless, the greater uptake of satellite service by consumers in the last few years, especially for eco-tourism purposes, has resulted in a greater revenue decline in 2020 and 2021. However, the upside is that device de-activations remained at similar levels to 2019, so there will not be a “COVID-19 plunge” across land mobile, providing much-needed near-term optimism for the market.

“Longer-term, NSR sees accelerated revenue growth driven by a fundamental shift from narrowband applications and towards broadband as a share of revenues,” states Alan Crisp, NSR senior analyst and report author. “Greater COTP usage, and the growth of connected vehicle markets, all point to additional life being injected into land mobile. Inmarsat Land Xpress, Iridium Certus, LEO-HTS constellations and more all contribute to new revenue opportunities over MSS narrowband data and voice usage.”

While the past has been dominated by lower ARPU L-band devices, flat panel antenna products will soon hit the market and longer-term will begin generating outsized revenues for mobility applications, especially for first responders type vehicles. However, widespread consumer usage is still not expected, due to higher costs, and lack of key and compelling applications for consumer end-users. Nonetheless, a high-growth scenario for connected cars is also forecasted for a set of conditions, where satellite capacity and FPAs can proliferate in the consumer vehicle space.

About the Report
NSR’s Land Mobile via Satellite, 8th Edition report is the industry’s reference for trends and insights across 9 distinct land mobile verticals – both narrowband and broadband. This includes the connected car, bus and train, offering the widest range of analysis and forecasts for in-service units, equipment and service revenues, as well as capacity demand for land-mobile satellite-based mobility. The report is framed within NSR’s traditional depth of industry knowledge analyzing all key segments with unmatched level of detail and provides unrivalled actionable insight to decision makers across the land mobile satellite value chain. 

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents and list of exhibits, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at 617-674-7743.

Press inquiries, please contact NSR Marketing Director, Kristen Kloster-Grady at [email protected]

Companies Mentioned in this Report
Al Jazeera, BBC, Bivystick, Chinasat, Cobham, Garmin, Geely, Globalstar, Higher Ground (Satpaq), Hispasat, Icom, Indiegogo, Inmarsat, Intelsat, Iridium, JSAT, Kickstarter, Kymeta, Ligado, Renfe, Somewear Labs, Tesla, Thales, Thuraya, ViaSat, Waymo, and Zoleo.

About NSR
NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries. Contact us at [email protected] to discuss.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.