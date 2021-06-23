NSR Report- Satellite Capacity Sees Post-COVID-19 Demand Uptick via Supply Developments

Robust Demand Expected to Propel Capacity Revenues to over $30B by 2030

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the Satellite Industry slowly moves past the COVID-19 downturn, NSR’s latest report, Global Satellite Capacity Supply and Demand, 18th Edition, finds key sectors recovering strongly. Driven by Satcom and Big Data gains, in-orbit supply in Non-GEO accelerates from 304 Gbps in 2020 to 172.1 Tbps in 2030 as LEO specific programs materialize.

“The satellite industry is entering a period of program realization for LEO systems, adding tremendous supply to the market outlook mid-to-long term,” explains NSR Principal Analyst and report author Lluc Palerm. “Also, the arrival of flexible satellites is revitalizing the GEO orbit with supply more adaptive and responsive to demand.”

This supply-side evolution is creating an ecosystem ripe for application growth and development. Data verticals are now able to bridge the gap between asset requirements and end user needs.

“The top three applications driving growth are broadband access, enterprise data for wireless backhaul provisioning and commercial mobility,” notes NSR Senior Analyst and report co-author Vivek Suresh Prasad. “The competitive landscape continues to change as satellite operators extend their positioning from a pure capacity play to moving down the value chain via vertical integration, partnerships, and other emerging arrangements.”

With bandwidth commoditizing, value is shifting from assets to networks and services. Cloud capabilities will unlock new business cases, solidifying a robust rebound. Data verticals, leveraging Broadband, Backhaul, Mobility and Gov/Mil applications, will generate $150B of cumulative revenues by decade’s end.

About the Report

NSR's Global Satellite Capacity Supply and Demand, 18th Edition (GSCSD18) is a roadmap of growth opportunities across 13 regions through the next decade. This industry-leading market analysis is anchored on key quantitative metrics including capacity demand on FSS C-, Ku- and Ka-band as well as GEO-HTS and Non- GEO-HTS, revenues, and market share by satellite operator.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors.

