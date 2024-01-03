Roads minister John Graham now says the government is unable to act against the signs at Camp Cove that he previously said took ‘the rest of us for mugs’The New South Wales roads minister has failed to follow through on a pledge to veto controversial parking restrictions by a local council in Sydney, with beachgoers now limited to just 15 minutes to park, swim and return to their car.In November, Woollahra Council – having learned that the residents only parking scheme that had been in place around Watsons Bay for 50 years was actually illegal – decided to implement 15-minute parking limits on the streets near Camp Cove beach. Continue reading…

