NTERSOL Acquires CoreIP Solutions to Form Digital Transformation Powerhouse

April 04, 2022

NTERSOL adds experienced team and broadens its capabilities in response to soaring demand for digital transformation services among financial and fintech firms.

IRVINE, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NTERSOL, a digital transformation strategy and solutions firm that serves financial services leaders, today announced its acquisition of CoreIP Solutions, Inc., a technology solutions consulting firm, to form a powerhouse of digital transformation offerings for the financial services and fintech industry.

The move comes at a pivotal time for the industry: according to Gartner, IT talent shortages are the single biggest adoption barrier for 64 percent of new technologies – up from just four percent in 2020. This makes it nearly impossible for banks, lenders, insurance companies, and other financial services organizations to implement the back-end and front-end technology solutions necessary to deliver the streamlined experiences today’s consumers expect.

What’s more, with interest rates on the rise and borrowing activity on the wane, many financial institutions now have the bandwidth to make the operational upgrades they were unable to prioritize during the boom cycle of the last two years.

“We’re keenly aware that our greatest asset is our people,” said NTERSOL CEO Anthony Jenkins. “By joining forces, we will be able to scale up and deliver essential technology solutions to more financial services and fintech firms that need it to meet their customers’ constantly evolving expectations.”

“We’re delighted to be able to offer more comprehensive and scalable consulting services to our customers,” said CoreIP Solutions CEO Steven Wolfe. “Just as exciting are the new opportunities that will be available to our incredibly talented and creative staff.”

Among the services the combined organization will offer are digital transformation consulting, custom software development, and software implementation, differentiated by an approach that combines deep industry knowledge with vast technical expertise.

About NTERSOL

NTERSOL provides digital transformation solutions to leading companies throughout the financial sector. With its team of industry experts and technology veterans, NTERSOL is uniquely positioned to help clients improve customer experience, combat inefficiencies, and drive revenue via digital transformation.

About CoreIP Solutions

CoreIP Solutions, Inc., is a technology solutions consulting firm offering a broad range of services in custom enterprise software engineering, systems implementations, integrations, security, hardware infrastructure, DR/BCP, and more. CoreIP has expertise across multiple industries, with a focus on financial services and insurance.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com 

