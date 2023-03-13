SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

The investigation focuses on Nutanix’s past assurances that its financial statements were prepared in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and that it maintained effective internal controls over financial reporting.

On Mar. 6, 2023, Nutanix abruptly announced that it would not timely file its quarterly financial report for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2023. The company explained that its Audit Committee, with the assistance of outside counsel, is “conducting an investigation following Company management’s discovery that certain evaluation software from one of the Company’s third-party providers was instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multi-year period.” Nutanix also revealed that “[i]t is likely that additional costs would be incurred to address the additional use of the software.”

This news sent the price of Nutanix shares sharply lower on Mar. 7, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether Nutanix may have materially understated expenses, and whether there may be a pending restatement of Nutanix’s previously-reported financial results,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Nutanix should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email NTNX@hbsslaw.com.

