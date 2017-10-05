Breaking News
Nuage Networks wins first SDN-based, large enterprise project in China

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Press release

  • China Pacific Insurance Company (CPIC) will use Nuage Networks Virtualized Service Platform (VSP) in two data centers to integrate IT systems, unify its private cloud and build a test cloud for R&D research
  • With Nuage Networks VSP deployment, CPIC can enhance security with microsegmentation and achieve better automation, stability, performance and a lower total cost of ownership (TCO)
  • Breakthrough contract, won via Nokia Shanghai Bell, is first of its kind for Nuage Networks in China; shows progress in Nokia’s strategy to expand to beyond telecoms markets to fast-growing segments like the financial sector

October 05, 2017

Espoo, Finland – Nuage Networks, the Nokia venture focused on software-defined networking (SDN) solutions, today announced a significant addition to its roster of global financial customers with its first SDN-based, large enterprise project win in China with China Pacific Insurance Company (CPIC), the country’s second-largest property insurance company. The private cloud SDN project,won via Nokia Shanghai Bell, will use Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) in two CPIC data centers: one to integrate the dispersed IT systems of 82 branch offices into one unified private cloud platform, and the second to assist in building and testing the company cloud for R&D. As a result, CPIC can achieve improved flexibility, agility and security, all while simplifying network operations and lowering IT costs.

Nuage Networks VSP will enhance CPIC’s efficiency by increasing scale and reducing errors with a centralized policy manager. The solution gives CPIC and other financial institutions greater agility to automate the configuration, management and optimization of virtual networks, including security services for individual applications and workloads.

Nuage Networks VSP supports clouds of all sizes and architectures. Its main benefits include:

  • Support for all major cloud management systems, hypervisors, and network gear
  • SDN-enabled virtualization with support of L2-L4 services
  • Optimized and scaled DC connectivity, deployable on heterogeneous networks
  • Programmable business logic and policies to fully automate network service creation
  • Unrestricted placement of VM workloads to maximize efficiency of server resources
  • Integrated public, private and hybrid cloud applications in managed VPNs
  • Enhanced security with microsegmentation, real-time flow visibility with dynamic threat detection and response, including service chaining

The contract builds on Nokia’s strong track-record of helping financial services companies to digitally transform, a key focus of the company as it expands its customer base beyond the traditional telecommunications sphere. Deployment started in August 2017.

Jin Jian, head of the Enterprise & Public Sector unit at Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: “Nuage Networks VSP has clear momentum in the telecoms industry, and we’re excited to bring that same technology to large enterprises here in China, in this case helping CPIC deliver a unified cloud experience. Working with a top insurer like CPIC serves as an excellent reference for the broader industry, and we see this as an opportunity to win more large enterprise projects in China, continuing Nokia’s push into vertical markets beyond the telecoms space.”

About Nuage Networks from Nokia
Nu-âhj: From French, meaning ‘cloud’. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the data center and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the rapidly growing IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world’s biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises – the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net, read the latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com

