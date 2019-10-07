Nuance Expands Clinical Guidance for Dragon Medical Advisor

New AI-powered Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation technology drives improvements in clinical documentation quality, patient outcomes, and revenue integrity while enabling physicians to focus more time on patient care

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced expanded Clinical Guidance for Dragon® Medical Advisor , a workflow-integrated, and AI-powered Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) capability accessible through Dragon Medical One.

Nuance solutions, including Dragon Medical, are trusted by more than 500,000 clinicians worldwide and used within 90 percent of U.S. hospitals. Comprehensively addressing the challenges these clinicians face in delivering patient-centered care, Clinical Guidance for Dragon Medical Advisor supports diagnoses with relevant clinical information; minimizes rework from retrospective queries; measures and advances care quality and financial performance; and supports the appropriate reimbursements for care.

“Dragon Medical Advisor provides in-workflow advice at the point of care, enabling our physicians to build better documentation that reflects the care provided. It captures a complete and accurate patient story from the very first encounter – all while saving our providers valuable time,” said Dr. Ginny Kwong, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer of Halifax Health serving east-central Florida. “We’re advancing our CDI program by empowering physicians with tools that improve efficiency while they focus on what matters most – patients and the quality of care.”

Clinical Guidance for Dragon Medical Advisor integrates with familiar workflows and with existing electronic health record (EHR), coding, quality, and case management solutions. This advanced CAPD technology delivers:

Patient-centered context: allows providers to stay focused on the current note or patient encounter while reviewing relevant clinical findings.

allows providers to stay focused on the current note or patient encounter while reviewing relevant clinical findings. Dynamic advice filtering: combines with advanced analytics to help pinpoint the most important clinical documentation gaps by allowing clinicians to update problems in the EHR documentation workflow.

combines with advanced analytics to help pinpoint the most important clinical documentation gaps by allowing clinicians to update problems in the EHR documentation workflow. Integrated view of clinical evidence: provides in-workflow display and transparency for sources of clinical findings that support clarifications and potentially missed diagnoses and reduces time spent navigating through the patient record by highlighting supporting evidence.

provides in-workflow display and transparency for sources of clinical findings that support clarifications and potentially missed diagnoses and reduces time spent navigating through the patient record by highlighting supporting evidence. Advanced analytics: offers insight into the most common clarifications, response, and agree rates, observed vs. expected (O/E) length of stay (LOS), top diagnosis-related groups (DRGs) with unfavorable LOS O/E ratio, case mix index (CMI), risk of mortality (ROM), severity of illness (SOI), and more.

“Dragon Medical Advisor leverages a comprehensive and continuously expanding knowledgebase in real-time to capture comorbidities, major complications, and other relevant data in the patient record. The result is higher physician productivity and satisfaction, improved care quality, and outcomes with more appropriate reimbursement. Hospitals using this capability have reported multiple benefits, including significantly fewer retrospective queries from Clinical Documentation Specialists and Coders,” said Michael Clark, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Solutions, Nuance.

A study in the May 2019 issue of the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that time pressure, patient history-taking, and assessment are the most common origins of diagnostic error and physicians’ uncertainty surrounding diagnosis and ordering tests. Many errors were not detected until the patient’s condition changed.

