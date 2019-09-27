Breaking News
Home / Top News / Nuance Takes Home AIconics Award, Presented by Forbes, for Best Application of AI in Financial Services

Nuance Takes Home AIconics Award, Presented by Forbes, for Best Application of AI in Financial Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Nuance’s AI biometrics solutions recognized for delivering breakthrough automated identity, verification and fraud detection to financial services worldwide

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leader in conversational AI technology and solutions, today announced its AI-powered biometrics technology won Best Application of AI in Financial Services at the AIconics Awards presented by Forbes this week in San Francisco. Now in its fourth year, the AIconics Awards were established to recognize outstanding achievements of individuals, projects, teams and organizations that are responsible for harnessing breakthrough innovations in artificial intelligence and transforming them into incredible products and services. The AIconics Award submissions, totaling more than 300 entries, were evaluated by a panel of 13 independent judges, which included AI experts, investors, academics and enterprise end-users.

“Winning this AIconics Award is a testament to the ROI that our customers in the financial sector have been able to garner using our industry-leading biometrics technology,” said Brett Beranek, General Manager and VP, Security Business, Nuance Enterprise. “With the explosion of digital channels – such as mobile banking apps and websites – plus the continued use of traditional contact centers, financial services organizations of all sizes are faced with managing and securing an increasingly complex ecosystem. We thank the AIconics organization for recognizing our innovations, which have enabled a number of financial services organizations to successfully mitigate fraud and deliver positive financial and operational results.”

Nuance helps enterprises detect and stop omni-channel fraud through a layered offering of artificial intelligence technologies, including voice and behavioral biometrics, intelligent channel, geo and network detectors and ConversationPrint™ and DevicePrint algorithms. Together these technologies can identify legitimate customers through the sound of their voice, location, device and the way they talk, tap and type – flagging when a call or online interaction is likely fraudulent by analyzing typical conversation patterns, voice characteristics and other aspects of a communication, and identifying perpetrators whose profiles do not match those of a given customer. 

Nuance biometrics solutions have delivered significant ROI to organizations worldwide – saving more than $2B annually in total fraud costs while enabling an easier, frictionless way for customers to validate their identities and access service. In less than one year’s time, one large financial institution saw 300% ROI from deploying the solution and a multinational financial services firm reported reducing agent handle time by 89 seconds after deploying the product.

Nuance technology is being implemented by more than half of the world’s largest financial institutions today, and 8 of the 10 largest global telecommunications companies. Over 400 million consumers make more than 8 billion successful authentications yearly using Nuance biometrics.

Click here for more on Nuance’s biometrics technology.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life.  The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence.  With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

For Press
US
Katie Byrne
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-5290
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.