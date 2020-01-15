Nuance to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Feb. 5, 2020

Breaking News
BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2020 results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after the market close.

In addition to a press release, Nuance will provide a copy of prepared remarks. The prepared remarks are offered to provide shareholders and analysts additional detail and will not be read on the call. The materials will be available at http://investors.nuance.com/

The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via webcast here, or by dialing (877) 273-6124 (US and Canada) or (647) 689-5393 (international) and referencing code 4753319.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

For Investors
Tracy Krumme
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-4334
Email: [email protected]

