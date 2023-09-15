SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA) (OTCQB: NBVAF) (“Nubeva” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Francis Chan and Michael KuoFan Lin as independent members of the Board of Directors of the Company.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Francis and Michael to the team. Together, they have over 50 years of experience and expertise in the HR and semiconductor sectors, and they align perfectly with our targeted verticals for our key extraction solutions,” stated Randy Chou, CEO and Director of the Company.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities, visit www.nubeva.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

investorrelations@nubeva.com

1-(844) 538-4638

Randy Chou

rchou@nubeva.com

1-(844) 538-4638

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business, products, and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements for reasons relating to the development and adoption of the Company’s technology, and its input and capital cost requirements, among other factors discussed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties regarding the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.