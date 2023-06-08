The Company Releases New Hospital Decryption Case Study and Announces Promotional Campaign for Healthcare Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF) announces its success in decrypting live LockBit ransomware. This achievement is highlighted in a newly published case study , providing a detailed analysis of a targeted attack and successful recovery at a 240-bed hospital. The study showcases Nubeva’s expertise in effectively decrypting ransomware, substantially reducing downtime costs, and minimizing damages within the critical industry.

“Persistent ransomware groups, including LockBit, BlackCat, Black Basta, and ClOP, are relentlessly targeting healthcare organizations,” said Steve Perkins, CMO at Nubeva. “We are fully committed to empowering healthcare institutions with a simplified, rapid, and affordable solution to fortify their protection against such threats. We strongly urge these organizations to contact us immediately for a private briefing to explore how our advanced measures can effectively reduce risks.”

In response to the growing threat in the industry, Nubeva is launching a promotional offering to reach vulnerable healthcare organizations. The campaign offers accelerated discounts and programs, enabling the immediate implementation of the company’s Ransomware Reversal solution .

“Nubeva’s ‘Healthcare-Safety-Net’ Program is a promotional campaign aimed at providing exclusive discounts and payment plans,” explains Steve Perkins. “This program enables immediate implementation of Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal solution, allowing any health entity to fit it into their current budgets and reducing the risk of significant damages and interruption to their business and services.”

Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal is a proactive system that can decrypt ransomed data, sight unseen, without paying ransoms. The solution delivers the fastest way to recover data and restore healthcare operations after an attack representing a new, essential safety net for every health organization to reduce the risk of significant downtime to patient care.

Contact Nubeva or join the healthcare-focused webinar on July 11th to learn more. The webinar will feature a live demonstration of Nubeva’s cutting-edge technology, showcasing its effectiveness in defending against ransomware attacks. Attendees can engage in an interactive Q&A session with Nubeva’s experts, gaining valuable insights into bolstering their ransomware resilience.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, contact us .

