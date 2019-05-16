Nubeva Unlocks NetFlow (IPFIX) In Public Cloud Platforms

NetFlow Visibility in the Cloud Now Possible; Collaboration with Flowmon Allows Public Cloud Users to Enrich Packet Data More Than Ever Before

San Jose, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a cloud visibility SaaS software developer for enterprises with public cloud assets, today announced private preview availability of its new NetFlow (IPFIX) service. Now IT teams can use a Nubeva Prisms agent, or other cloud tapping service, to aggregate raw packet flows and send the flow of data to Nubeva’s Elastic Packet Processor (EPP) for processing. Packets are then converted to NetFlow and sent to the NetFlow-capable analysis tools using a routable IP address.

To monitor and analyze public cloud workloads, certain security and network monitoring solutions need NetFlow. Nubeva’s cloud-based offering brings a simple and economical solution to acquire packets in the public cloud.

“Organizations with public cloud resources want to monitor network traffic in real time, track historical data and enable security by identifying unusual network traffic,” said Randy Chou, CEO at Nubeva. “Our cloud-native elastic packet processing solution now produces NetFlow and sends it to the tools where it’s needed so companies can get visibility into their cloud resources.”

Flowmon Collaboration

Nubeva has entered into a technology agreement with Flowmon to create a solution that allows for cloud traffic visibility and enhances cloud infrastructure into the monitoring ecosystem. With this agreement in place, Flowmon customers can get mirrored traffic or NetFlow (IPFIX) telemetry data, extending FlowMon’s capabilities to the public cloud.

NetFlow data from Nubeva’s EPP are stored and analyzed by Flowmon Collector and then combined with network telemetry data from on-prem environments. Troubleshooting then becomes even easier for organizations monitoring their cloud and hybrid resources.

In most cases, IT teams require traffic details such as HTTP/S host names, DNS queries and replies, Application Awareness and Host OS identification. Flowmon customers with assets in public cloud platforms can use Nubeva Prisms, which enables Flowmon to mirror raw network data in the cloud. Flowmon gathers L7 information into IPFIX records and stores it at the Collector for further analysis.

“Flowmon and Nubeva turn cloud-based infrastructure into a transparent environment enabling effective user experience monitoring,” said Robert Pinkas, Director of Product Marketing & Business Development at Flowmon Networks. “Flowmon provides powerful analytics while Nubeva ensures access to either raw network or telemetry (IPFIX/NetFlow) data to make troubleshooting, detecting malware and botnet detection, and other security issues much more efficient for the cloud.”

Nubeva, founded in 2016, launched its cloud technology solution, Nubeva Prisms, in 2018. The solution rests on cloud workloads to acquire, process and orchestrate packets resulting in greater visibility. Processed packet streams are optimized by Nubeva Prisms and sent to cloud security and network monitoring tools so IT teams can ensure network performance and detect and respond to potential security threats.

To sign up for a private preview of Nubeva’s NetFlow solution, visit https://info.nubeva.com/netflow.

About Flowmon

Flowmon Networks empowers businesses to manage and secure their computer networks confidently. Through high-performance network monitoring technology and lean-forward behavior analytics, IT pros worldwide benefit from absolute network traffic visibility to enhance network and application performance and deal with modern cyber threats. The world’s largest businesses, internet service providers, government entities and small and midsize companies have come to rely on Flowmon’s solutions to take control over their networks, keep order and overcome uncertainty. With solutions recognized by Gartner, Flowmon Networks is one of the fastest-growing companies in its industry.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed visibility in public cloud environments. Nubeva Prisms provides enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low cost. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: Chuck Grothaus Nubeva Technologies Inc 6127700026 [email protected]