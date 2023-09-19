Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market Trends and Insights By Product (Instruments and Consumables), By Type (Low-field NMR Spectroscopy and High-field NMR Spectroscopy), By End-use (Academic, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Agriculture & Food, Chemical Industry and Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2032

New York, USA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market Information By Product, Type, End-Use And By Region – Forecast Till 2032, the market is projected to grow from USD 1.47 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.26 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.50% during the forecast period (2023 – 2032).

Market Scope:

The progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technology has brought about a significant transformation in research and applications across several scientific disciplines. These improvements have played a pivotal role in the growth and development of the NMR spectroscopy sector. These advancements have significantly augmented the capabilities of NMR spectroscopy, rendering it a versatile and indispensable instrument for researchers across several disciplines such as academia, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, materials science, and related sectors.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/12153

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 2.26 Billion CAGR 5.50% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Type and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors Innovations in NMR technology and growth in structural biology interest

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market Competitive Dynamics:

Key companies in the nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market include

JEOL Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker

Magritek

Oxford Instruments

Nanalysis Corp.

Anasazi Instruments, Inc.

QOneTec

Advanced Magnetic Resonance Limited

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market Trends:

Market Drivers

The market growth is being enhanced by many major market factors, including the increasing demand in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, advancements in NMR technology, a growing interest in structural biology, and a heightened focus on metabolomics. Efforts have also been undertaken to tackle the challenge of sensitivity in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Techniques such as para-hydrogen-induced polarization (PHIP) and hyperpolarization have been developed with the aim of enhancing signal intensities and facilitating the identification of low-concentration samples and transitory reaction intermediates. These methodologies have been employed throughout several fields, encompassing investigations pertaining to catalysis and metabolic analyses.

Open-access and collaborative methodologies have gained favor within the NMR community as well. The utilization of common NMR spectra and structural databases facilitates the exchange of information and promotes collaborative research efforts among teams. The acceleration of research has been facilitated by the reduction of duplication and the provision of researchers with diverse reference data.

The integration of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) with supplementary analytical techniques like as mass spectrometry and chromatography has resulted in the development of robust hybrid devices. These integrated platforms offer complementary data, enabling researchers to get a more comprehensive understanding of complex samples and systems. Significant progress has been achieved in the fields of metabolomics, proteomics, and materials characterisation as a direct outcome of these aforementioned findings. Consequently, this has led to an increase in the revenue of the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nuclear-magnetic-resonance-spectroscopy-market-12153

Market Restraints

The negative impact on market revenues was caused by supply chain difficulties and regulatory constraints.

An Analysis of the COVID-19 Pandemic:

The nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market saw a favorable effect from the COVID-19 pandemic as the utilization of NMR instruments facilitated the detection and structural analysis of intricate macromolecules associated with the COVID-19 virus. Moreover, there was a need for high-field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy to ascertain the interaction between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the vaccination, as researchers sought to examine the metabolic pathways involved during this particular phase. Furthermore, with the resumption of the business, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy has shown to be a valuable tool in the diagnosis of several diseases, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and other mental disorders.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market Segmentation:

Product Insights

In 2022, the market was predominantly led by the instruments sector. The advancement of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) instrument technology has been a significant driver behind the rise of the industry.

Type Insights

In 2022, the high-field NMR spectroscopy category had the highest revenue generation. High-field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) equipment, which operate at magnetic fields of 600 MHz and more, have experienced a surge in popularity.

End-use Insights

In 2022, the market was predominantly led by the pharmaceutical and biotech firms sector. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy plays a pivotal role as a crucial instrument employed by pharmaceutical and biotechnology enterprises throughout the first phases of drug exploration.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=12153

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market Regional Analysis:

In 2022, the North America Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market had a significant majority share of 45.80% in this particular market. North America, namely the United States, harbors a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The need for advanced analytical techniques in the fields of drug development, structural biology, and quality control serves as the driving force behind the growth of the NMR spectroscopy market.

The European market for nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy holds the second-largest market share. Europe is renowned for its strong scientific community and multitude of research organizations. These academic institutions engage in advanced research that heavily relies on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) technology, therefore making significant contributions to the expansion of the industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market between the years 2023 and 2032. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a significant growth in the establishment of academic and scientific institutions. The use of NMR spectroscopy by various companies for diverse research applications has witnessed an increased frequency, hence contributing to the expansion of the market.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Infrared Spectroscopy Devices Market Share, Trends and Growth Analysis By Spectrum Sensitivity (Near-Infrared (Nir), Mid-Infrared (Mid Ir), And Far-Infrared (Far Ir)); By Technology (Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy And Fourier Transform Infrared (Ftir) Spectroscopy)); By Product (Bench Top, Portable, And Hyphenated) And By End Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Industry And Research Laboratories) – Forecast Till 2030

NIR and Raman Spectroscopy Market by Product (Near-infrared Spectroscopy and Raman Spectroscopy), by Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Biotechnology &, Biopharmaceutical Applications, Food & Beverage Testing Environment Testing, Academic Research, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2032.

Spectral Computed Tomography Market Research Report Information by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Musculoskeletal Disorders and Gastrointestinal Diseases), End User (Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals & Clinics) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com