New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global nucleic acid labeling market size is slated to expand at ~9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 4 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022.A major factor driving the growth of this nucleic acid labeling market is the increasing demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and DNA sequencing in hospitals and laboratories owing to the outbreak of various infectious diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other occurrences of infectious diseases across the globe. In August 2020, approximately 1 million SARS-CoV-2 tests were conducted per day. An analysis was also conducted on 110 million tests, 55 million of which were performed using molecular techniques such as real-time RT-PCR (rRT-PCR) and CBNAAT. Between March 2 and April 7, 2020, 22,910 eligible patients underwent NP swab testing for SARS-CoV-2 and 23,120 RT-PCR tests were performed. PCR tests and DNA sequencing are used to identify and diagnose infectious diseases quickly and accurately.

This is especially critical for controlling the spread of infectious diseases and helping to identify those who are infected. PCR tests work by amplifying the nucleic acid of a virus or bacteria so that it can be more easily detected. As such, the use of these tests has increased significantly during the pandemic, leading to increased demand for the necessary equipment and supplies.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to have highest growth rate

In Situ Hybridization segment to gain the most growth in the coming years

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market in Asia Pacific to register a significant growth

A Significant Increase in the Number of Experiments Conducted in Laboratories and Research Institutes to Boost Market Growth

An increase in the number of experiments conducted in laboratories and research institutes is expected to generate an increased demand for nucleic acid labeling products such as reagents, kits, and services. Nucleic acid labeling is a common technique used in molecular biology experiments. It is used to identify, analyze, and quantify DNA, RNA, and proteins in biological samples. The World Bank estimates that 1597 researchers were involved in research and development per million people worldwide as of 2018, up from 1412 researchers per million in 2015. Further, nucleic acid labeling is an important tool for scientists in identifying and isolating specific molecules in a sample. A greater number of laboratories obtaining approval to use nucleic acid labeling is expected to increase the use of the technology, resulting in a greater number of experiments and tests being conducted. For instance, by October 18, 2021, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved 3000 laboratories to perform molecular tests for COVID-19 (real-time reverse transcription (PCR), TrueNat, and cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test [CBNAAT]), which included 1334 government laboratories and 1666 private laboratories. Thus, the increased use of nucleic acid labeling in research institutes and laboratories is expected to drive the demand for nucleic acid labeling products in the market.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rise in Number of Clinical Trials and Increased Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Market Growth in the North American Region

The nucleic acid labeling market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033, backed by the increasing number of research studies and clinical trials being conducted in the region, as well as the presence of some of the leading biotechnology companies. With 157,618 clinical trials registered during 1999–2021, the United States was the country with the highest total number of clinical trials. Nucleic acid labeling is used in a wide range of clinical trials and applications, including drug development and personalized medicine. Additionally, the region’s high disposable income, along with growing healthcare spending and rising investments in the pharmaceutical sector, are also contributing to regional nucleic acid labeling market growth. Health care spending in the United States increased by 9.7 percent in 2020 to USD 4.1 trillion, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. A 3.5% increase in Medicare expenditures to USD 829.5 billion is also reported for 2020. Furthermore, the rise in infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, Lyme disease, and salmonella in the region is contributing to an increased demand for nucleic acid labeling products, as they are essential for diagnosing and monitoring infectious diseases, along with the rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8,916 new cases of tuberculosis, 58,371 cases of salmonella, and 34,945 new cases of Lyme disease were reported in the U.S. in 2019.

Rise in Prevalence of Cancer and Genetic Disorders Along with Advancements in Cell and Gene Therapy to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The nucleic acid labeling market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for nucleic acid sequencing, the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic diseases, and technological advancements in the field of gene sequencing. In China in 2022, there were approximately 4,820,000 new cancer cases and 3,210,000 cancer deaths reported. Also, there is an expected increase of 28 million Indians suffering from cancer in 2025, compared to 25 million in 2021. Nucleic acid labeling is used to detect and identify cancer cells in the body. It involves labeling cancer cells with fluorescent molecules, which can then be tracked and detected using imaging techniques. This allows doctors to more accurately diagnose and monitor cancer progression. Moreover, the increased investments in life science research and development activities and collaborations between government and private organizations are some of the key factors driving the growth of cell and gene therapy in the Asia Pacific region. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for nucleic acid labeling products in the region. With the formation of CGT collaborations between multinational companies and Chinese companies, China is making remarkable progress in the development of cell and gene therapy (CGT). For instance, the Chinese company Legend Biotech completed its IPO in mid-2020 after collaborating with Janssen to develop chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy (CAR-T). Furthermore, GenScript Biotech has continued its collaboration with Merck KGaA to develop a global CGT manufacturing service in China.

Nucleic Acid Labeling, Segmentation by Product Type

Reagents

Kits

The kits segment in nucleic acid labeling market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033, backed by the increased demand for kits, which are used for DNA labeling and detection. The rise in demand for these kits is attributed to their ease of use and accuracy, which makes them the preferred choice for labeling nucleic acids. Additionally, researchers are focusing on developing advanced kits with multiple labeling options owing to an increase in infectious diseases, which is further projected to accelerate the growth of the segment. For instance, the COVID-19 nucleic acid detection kit from Perkin Elmer Inc. detects nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in humans in vitro through real-time RT-PCR. The kit includes 48 tests. The kit is designed to detect the presence of the virus in a sample by amplifying the SARS-CoV-2-specific gene sequences using real-time RT-PCR. The 48 tests in the kit allow rapid and accurate testing of multiple samples. Moreover, the increasing number of startups in the field of genetic engineering as well as the rising utilization of kits in drug discovery and development and the growing demand for kits in research and development activities are also expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

Nucleic Acid Labeling, Segmentation by Application

DNA sequencing

PCR

FISH

Microarray

In Situ Hybridization

Blotting

Others

The situ hybridization segment in nucleic acid labeling market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033, owing to the increasing demand for in situ hybridization in the field of molecular biology. This technique is used to detect the presence of specific sequences of DNA or RNA on chromosomes, tissues, and cells. It is also used in the diagnosis of genetic diseases and the study of gene expression. According to World Health Organization estimates, approximately 10 out of every 1000 people worldwide are affected by this monogenic genetic disease. Also, there are 340 million people worldwide who suffer from rare genetic disorders. As the number of infections rises, there is an increasing demand for rapid, reliable, and affordable diagnostic tests. This is prompting research and development funds to be invested in improving the market situation, which is expected to lead to an increase in demand for diagnostics and, in turn, boost market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized and targeted treatments has contributed to a rise in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, which in turn has resulted in an increased demand for in situ hybridization services.

Nucleic Acid Labeling, Segmentation by Labelling Technique

PCR

Nick Translation

Random Primer

In Vitro Transcription

Reverse Transcription

End Labeling

Nucleic Acid Labeling, Segmentation by End User

Diagnostic & Research Centers

Hospitals

Few of the well-known market leaders in the nucleic acid labeling market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Merck KGaA, Enzo Biochem Inc., Promega Corporation, Vector Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., LubioScience GmbH, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kits have been launched by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The kit preserves viral nucleic acids by inactivating common respiratory viruses. This type of preservation is particularly useful for collection and testing of samples from highly infectious sources.

New England Biolabs (NEB) has released Monarch Genomic DNA Purification Kit as an expansion of the Monarch Nucleic Acid Purification portfolio. The kit is capable of purifying DNA fragments in high yields without contaminating RNA.

