Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nucleus Vision Rebrands Itself as Nitro Network as It Accelerates Its Growth in Building Decentralized Private Telecom Communication Networks

Nucleus Vision Rebrands Itself as Nitro Network as It Accelerates Its Growth in Building Decentralized Private Telecom Communication Networks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a robust go-to-market strategy, product readiness and augmented teams, Nucleus Vision is geared to offer an alternative to cellular networks with its IoT-based decentralized private networks. This move is designed to create a hyperconnected world for next generation data, services and products.

The company has gained significant support from its community. Over 71+ thousand NCash holders provide access to liquidity of over $2.9 billion. Having built partnerships with various stakeholders in the past few years, the timing for this transformation could not have come at a better time.

A bigger agenda – Unlocking a 3 trillion dollar market opportunity

As an organization experiencing a holistic transformation, the new name reflects the magnitude of its vision and goals – of unlocking the 3 trillion dollar industry in private communication networks and exploring millions of use cases therein.

From a retail-focus to a much wider telecom-focus, the company’s goal of building decentralized private communication networks is focused on empowering the community to build, own, monetize and use our networks in a transparent and decentralized ecosystem.

While Nucleus Vision reimagines itself and evolves into Nitro Network, the purpose of creating the foundation for smart connectivity remains immutable. Nitro Network’s key stakeholders will continue to work in tandem to fulfill the larger mandate. The company envisages an extra boost for its brand image and increased support from the community in the context of the rebranding exercise and accelerated pace of growth,

Why the name Nitro

Nitro resonates with “speed” and defines the company’s space. The word “Nitro” is also associated with “high speed”, “catalyst” and “booster” which is the vocabulary of the telecom industry and defines the generic category of the company.

About Nitro Network (formerly Nucleus Vision)

Nitro Network is building a world of private communication networks powered by IoT together with LoRaWAN/3G/4G and 5G. This hyperconnected world is the IoT alternative to cellular networks unlocking a $3 trillion market opportunity. The company’s decentralized private telecom networks is a gamechanger built on a blockchain with its proprietary token NCash at the core that drives utility and value from unlimited use cases. Nitro Network is creating an inclusive ecosystem incentivizing users to own, operate and earn from the private networks of the future.

Social Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NucleusVision/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NucleusVision

Media Contacts:

Company: Nitro Network (Previous Nucleus Vision)

Contact: Marketing Team

E-mail: info@nucleus.vision

Website: https://nucleus.vision/

SOURCE: Nitro Network

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.