Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nufabrx Completes Oversubscribed $10 Million Series A Round

Nufabrx Completes Oversubscribed $10 Million Series A Round

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Equity Financing Led by Industry Executives to Accelerate Commercial Efforts and R&D Investments

Nufabrx Innovation Center in Asheboro, North Carolina

All Nufabrx products are Made in the USA

All Nufabrx products are Made in the USA

Jordan Schindler, CEO

Leads his team creating the HealthWear category

Leads his team creating the HealthWear category

Conover, North Carolina, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nufabrx, a drug delivery platform dedicated to simplifying patients’ ability to receive the benefits of medication through everyday clothing, announced the closing of an oversubscribed $10 million Series A funding round. The equity portion was led by Matt Soule (Former CEO of Ennis-Flint, Inc.) and his partners Angela Simmons, Steve Vetter, Ollie Crary and Mike Twilley, with additional capital from the family office of former Walmart Stores Division CEO Bill Fields (Fields Texas Ltd. Holdings LLC and DBR Investments LLC), Frank Brenner (minority owner of the New York Yankees), John Belk (Former CEO of Belk, Inc.) and others. Strategic investments were also received from previous investors such as the Charlotte Angel Fund and North Carolina State University Wolfpack Fund. A new credit facility will also be provided by a leading banking institution. Proceeds from the equity issuance will be used to further accelerate commercial efforts and R&D investments to bring dozens of applications to market via direct and platform licensing programs.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an esteemed group of executives along with so many of our previous investors”, said Founder and CEO Jordan Schindler. “This investment further validates the commercial success of our initial OTC product lines and will enable us to rapidly expand our portfolio of medication. With a solid foundation of clinical data, we are excited to bring many new products to market via strategic partnerships with leading apparel and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.”

Matt Soule (Former CEO of Ennis-Flint, Inc.) added “Nufabrx is one of those rare companies that comes along with the ability to fundamentally change an entire industry. We are excited to partner with the team at Nufabrx to realize its full clinical and commercial potential.” 

Nufabrx® products can be found at most major retail locations nationwide and are available for purchase on www.nufabrx.com.

About Nufabrx®

Founded in 2011, Nufabrx® was created by Founder Jordan Schindler after discovering his pillowcase was contributing to his acne. Teaming up with MIT scientists, Jordan spent seven years developing proprietary technology to embed active ingredients into clothing to make medicinal application easier and more efficient. Nufabrx is creating a new category called HealthWear. The first commercial products available in market are capsaicin infused sleeves designed to deliver pain relief directly to areas of the body. Upcoming product launches include Maternity garments infused with Shea Butter and shapewear that will combat certain cellulite conditions. Visit https://nufabrx.com/ for more details.

Attachments

  • Nufabrx Innovation Center in Asheboro, North Carolina
  • Jordan Schindler, CEO 
CONTACT: Melanie Brill-Yorgey
Nufabrx
484-797-3617
melanieby@nufabrx.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.