WARREN, R.I., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NuGen Capital Management, LLC (NuGen) announces the formation of an Advisory Board to support its next phase of growth and investments. The Founding Advisory Board is comprised of an accomplished group of thought leaders and subject matter experts in the fields of clean energy, finance, policy, and risk management. The initial Board members are:

Kerry Cooper is a seasoned business leader, a Board member of Pacific, Gas & Electric (PG&E) and several other companies, and a Venture Advisor at Acrew Capital. Prior PG&E and Acrew, Kerry was the President and COO of Rothy’s, and the CEO of Choose Energy. She was recognized by the National Retail Foundation, named one of the 5 People Shaping Retail, and served for many years as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Harvard Business School, her alma mater.

is a seasoned business leader, a Board member of Pacific, Gas & Electric (PG&E) and several other companies, and a Venture Advisor at Acrew Capital. Prior PG&E and Acrew, Kerry was the President and COO of Rothy’s, and the CEO of Choose Energy. She was recognized by the National Retail Foundation, named one of the 5 People Shaping Retail, and served for many years as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Harvard Business School, her alma mater. Lisa Frantzis is a Partner in Guidehouse’s Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure practice with over 40 years of clean energy consulting experience. She was appointed to the Department of Energy’s Electricity Advisory Committee in 2021 and is an Ambassador Emerita for the U.S. Clean Energy, Education & Empowerment (C3E). She also serves on the Boards of the Northeast Clean Energy Council, LineVision, and CMC Energy Services.

is a Partner in Guidehouse’s Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure practice with over 40 years of clean energy consulting experience. She was appointed to the Department of Energy’s Electricity Advisory Committee in 2021 and is an Ambassador Emerita for the U.S. Clean Energy, Education & Empowerment (C3E). She also serves on the Boards of the Northeast Clean Energy Council, LineVision, and CMC Energy Services. Andrew Goldberg is currently the President of Patriot Renewables, a leading tax equity solutions provider in the renewable energy sector, as well as CFO of Jay Cashman, Inc., a privately held multi-disciplinary construction and development company. Andrew brings over 15 years of renewable energy infrastructure expertise with a strategic finance lens.

“NuGen is excited to partner with these three incredibly talented and highly respected leaders. Their guidance will maximize NuGen’s future growth and strategic investments,” says David Milner CEO and Founder of NuGen Capital Management.

“I’m thrilled to join NuGen’s Advisory Board. Their track record and innovative approach establish them as pioneers in the clean energy sector. I am looking forward to helping drive the company’s continued success,” says Lisa Frantzis.

About NuGen:

NuGen Capital Management is a leading renewable energy investment firm headquartered in Rhode Island. With a focus on solar, eMobility, tax equity, and renewable energy venture investments, NuGen is dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future.

For further information about NuGen, or press inquiries please contact:

Zoe Arbel

bd@nugencapital.com