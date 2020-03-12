Number of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(CM) Professionals in India Increased by 26% Over Previous Year

Breaking News
FPSB Ltd. and its global network of affiliate organizations grew the global CFP professional community by 3.7% in 2019, ending the year with 188,104 CFP professionals worldwide.

DENVER, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial Planning Standards­ Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERCM certification program in India, announced today that the number of CFPCM professionals in India grew by 26% last year, with a total of 1,915 CFP professionals at year-end (as compared to 1,513 CFP professionals at the end of 2018). Indian CFP professionals are part of a growing global community, which reached an all-time high at the end of last year of 188,104 CFP professionals in 26 countries and territories worldwide.

FPSB Ltd. took over direct operation of the 18-year-old CFP certification program in India in April 2019. Since then, in addition to increasing India’s CFP professional population, FPSB Ltd. has built a pipeline of future candidates for CFP certification by authorizing 10 education providers and registering close to 1,200 students throughout India.

“FPSB Ltd. is committed to growing the number of CFP professionals in India so the public has increased access to advice from competent, ethical financial planners who put clients’ interests first,” said Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB Ltd. “FPSB Ltd. and the global network of CFP certification bodies will devote time and energy this year to further building the financial planning profession and CFP certification program in India. We look forward to working with CFP professionals, educators, employers, regulators and other stakeholders to create pathways to, and rewarding careers in, a thriving financial planning profession in India.”

In addition to a focus on growth, FPSB Ltd.’s plans for CFP certification in 2020 include:

  • Rolling out an upgraded CFP certification, education and exam experience, including fully-localized textbooks and practice tests and exams for the CFP certification program in India, which will run in parallel to the existing CFP certification program for 2020 (details about the program can be found at india.fpsb.org);
  • Engaging regulatory bodies, professional associations and financial services firms in India to build awareness of, and support for, the benefits of financial planning and of working with and hiring CFP professionals;
  • Fostering increased connectivity within the CFP professional community in India through the creation of local chapters and continuing professional development events;
  • Promoting the value of financial planning and CFP certification to the Indian public via consumer media engagements, financial literacy and pro bono efforts, and events like World Financial Planning Day (#WFPD), FPSB Ltd.’s global consumer awareness campaign held each October.

To learn more about worldwide CFP professional growth in 2019, view the infographic on FPSB Ltd.’s website.

About FPSB Ltd.
FPSB Ltd. manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB Ltd. demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States, including in India. FPSB Ltd. and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2019, there were 188,104 CFP professionals worldwide, 1,915 of which were in India. For more, visit fpsb.org.

CFP Certification Global excellence in financial planningTM

Media Contact:
Liz Jarrell
FPSB Senior Manager of Communications
+1-720-407-1901 
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f43c9e4-103b-46ab-bf3c-454cfb05400f

A pdf accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/019050f0-6083-4625-8318-1414607069c1

