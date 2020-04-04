Number of infected crew on U.S. aircraft carrier rises to 155: Navy

The number of crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen 13% in the past 24 hours to 155, the Navy said on Saturday, in the wake of the firing of the carrier’s captain.
