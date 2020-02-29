Number of U.S. coronavirus cases of unknown origin climbs to four

U.S. public health officials said they have identified four “presumptive” coronavirus cases believed to have emerged from community transmission of the infection, signaling a turning point in efforts to contain the disease in the United States.
